Rep. O'Rouke cancels WF visit due to govt. shutdown

U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rouke's (D, TX) Wichita Falls meet and greet Saturday was canceled because of the government shutdown.

A Q and A was planned with Representative O'Rouke at Midwestern State University's Clark Student Center.

It was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m.

A spokesman for Rep. O'Rouke said he is in Washington while lawmakers find a way to end the government shutdown.

He said in a statement he sent to Newschannel 6 the shutdown was caused "by a failure of leadership" and by "a President who rescinded DACA and won't honor the agreement he made to save it."

He is running for Sen. Ted Cruz's (R, TX) seat in November.

This would have been his second visit to Wichita Falls in less than a year. His last visit was in August.

Wichita County Democrats and area chapter Indivisibles were hosting the event.

