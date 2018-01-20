Rep. O'Rouke cancels WF visit due to govt. shutdown - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rep. O'Rouke cancels WF visit due to govt. shutdown

Rep. Beto O'Rouke's (D, TX) campaign visit to Wichita Falls was canceled because of the government shutdown. Rep. Beto O'Rouke's (D, TX) campaign visit to Wichita Falls was canceled because of the government shutdown.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

U.S. Congressman Beto O'Rouke's (D, TX) Wichita Falls meet and greet Saturday was canceled because of the government shutdown.

A Q and A was planned with Representative O'Rouke at Midwestern State University's Clark Student Center.

It was scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m.

A spokesman for Rep. O'Rouke said he is in Washington while lawmakers find a way to end the government shutdown. 

He said in a statement he sent to Newschannel 6 the shutdown was caused "by a failure of leadership" and by "a President who rescinded DACA and won't honor the agreement he made to save it."

He is running for Sen. Ted Cruz's (R, TX) seat in November.

This would have been his second visit to Wichita Falls in less than a year. His last visit was in August.

Wichita County Democrats and area chapter Indivisibles were hosting the event.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserve

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Democrats, GOP try to dodge blame for shuttered government

    Democrats, GOP try to dodge blame for shuttered government

    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-20 13:06:36 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-01-21 03:29:30 GMT
    The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.
    The government shutdown has begun, and so has the finger-pointing, with President Donald Trump saying Democrats wanted to give him "a nice present" to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

  • Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Long shutdown could hurt economy, a short one just 'a blip'

    Saturday, January 20 2018 3:36 PM EST2018-01-20 20:36:49 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-21 03:28:56 GMT
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.
    Economists say a lengthy government shutdown could hurt economy, but a short one would be just 'a blip'.

  • Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital

    Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital

    Saturday, January 20 2018 1:46 PM EST2018-01-20 18:46:34 GMT
    Saturday, January 20 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-01-21 03:28:15 GMT
    An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
    An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
    •   
Powered by Frankly