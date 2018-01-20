Former Rider star Chase Anderson returns to the Falls

Former Rider Raider baseball star Chase Anderson returned home Saturday to help give a clinic to some youngsters.

The Milwaukee Brewers starter was at the Falls Baseball Academy, co-owned by his former coach at Rider, Kerry Hargrove.

He got to put some kids through the paces and share some of the tips he's learned in his big-league career, as he enters his fifth season in the majors.

He said he was happy for the chance to help.

"You know, it's fun to give back," Anderson said Saturday. "Especially with Coach Hargrove and what he's done for my career, and all the other coaches: Coach [Scot] Green, and Coach [Rob] Johnson, knowing those guys over the years, they've really been influential in getting me to this point, so it's fun giving back to the community that gave a lot to me."



Hargrove agreed it was a great opportunity: "To bring him back to Wichita Falls and let kids be around him, see what kind of young man he is and what he's doing, and let them live that same dream, it's real special."

Anderson said the biggest thing he wanted to teach kids about the keys to success was work ethic.

"You know, if you don't have a passion for what you're doing, then it turns into a job," he said. "I think for me, playing baseball's always been a passion of mine. I've loved it since I was 5 years old. When it was raining outside, I was throwing a ball inside the house. My parents weren't very happy with me, but I was always throwing a ball around somewhere. And I just had a passion for the game. It's really helped me get to the point where I am. So I think just have passion for what you do."

Anderson heads out to Arizona soon, where the Brewers pitchers and catchers will report February 14th.

We'll hear more from Chase Sunday on Newschannel 6!

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved