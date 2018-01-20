HS basketball and soccer roundup: Jan. 20 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball and soccer roundup: Jan. 20

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Benjamin's JC Espinal lines up a 3-point shot in Saturday's game against Chillicothe / Source: KAUZ Benjamin's JC Espinal lines up a 3-point shot in Saturday's game against Chillicothe / Source: KAUZ
HS Boys basketball

District 8-1A

Chillicothe  45 (1-4)
Benjamin    51 (4-1)

TAPPS 1-1A

Notre Dame          62 (2-3)
EP Jesus Chapel  27 (0-4)
ND: Jack Trivette 23 pts, Andrew Koch 15

Wichita Christian  49 (4-0)
#5 Lubbock KPA   25 (2-2)
WCS: Evan Findley 24 pts, 9 blk

Christ Academy    32 (3-2)
Ama. Holy Cross  49 (3-4)
CA: Logan Cypher 13 pts

HS Girls Basketball

District 8-1A

Chillicothe  17 (3-2)
Benjamin    62 (4-0)
BEN: Myca Flowers 22 pts, Brooke Jones 17, Temi Flowers 10

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame     34 (3-2)
EP Jesus Chapel  39 (3-1)
ND: Kamryn Macha 14 pts, Reagan Macha 12

Wichita Christian  40 (2-3)
#4 Lubbock KPA  47 (3-1)

#10 Christ Academy  36 (4-1)
Amarillo Holy Cross   20 (0-6)
CA: Danielle Okeke 16 pts, Lauren Spragins 13

HS Girls Soccer

Birdville Tournament - N. Richland Hills

Rider            1 
Timberview  0

Rider      1
Birdville  0
F/PK's
RID: wins tournament title

Ice Bowl Tournament - Richardson

Wichita Falls         7
Woodrow Wilson  1
WF: Alyssa Hollis 3 G

Wichita Falls     3
South Garland  1
WF: Alyssa Hollis 2 G
WF: Takes 3rd place in tournament

Stephenville Tournament

Graham   1
La Vega  3
GRA: Alicia Olivera named All-Tournament

Red River Round Robin - Burkburnett

Gainesville   8
Burkburnett  1

