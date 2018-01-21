Crews respond to structure fire in WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Crews respond to structure fire in WF

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Crews responded to a vacant apartment unit on fire Sunday in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma) Crews responded to a vacant apartment unit on fire Sunday in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning.

It happened in the 3700 block of Seymour road shortly after 6 a.m.

Officials say a vacant unit at the Wichita Ridge Apartment complex caught fire.

It took crews around 30 minutes to contain the fire and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the unit was estimated at around $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

