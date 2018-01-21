Crews respond to structure fire in WF

Saturday, January 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-01-20 16:57:26 GMT
Sunday, January 21 2018 2:38 PM EST2018-01-21 19:38:30 GMT
People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
