Amber alert issued for 2-year-old from San Antonio

DPS has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Aaron Joseph Concepcion.

The toddler is Hispanic, 30 in. tall, 20 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white colored pajamas.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Richard Jose Concepcion, a Hispanic man who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a white, 2016, Toyota Tundra, with a Texas, license plate number of GH58MH.

The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.