Amber alert issued for 2-year-old from San Antonio

An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.
Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.