BREAKING: Fire crews battling grass fire near Burk - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

BREAKING: Fire crews battling grass fire near Burk

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source: Chance Williams) (Source: Chance Williams)
(Source: Chance Williams) (Source: Chance Williams)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Fire crews are on the scene of grass fire south of Burkburnett between I44 and Cashion Community.

No word on the cause or how many acres burned. 

Our crews are on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • House Speaker Ryan remains non-committal about re-election

    House Speaker Ryan remains non-committal about re-election

    Sunday, January 21 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-01-21 17:47:18 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-21 22:19:54 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan is still being non-committal about whether he'll seek re-election to an 11th term.
    House Speaker Paul Ryan is still being non-committal about whether he'll seek re-election to an 11th term.

  • Senate moderates to pitch leaders on plan to end shutdown

    Senate moderates to pitch leaders on plan to end shutdown

    Sunday, January 21 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-01-21 05:56:52 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-21 22:19:27 GMT

    Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.

    Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.

  • Afghan forces end deadly Taliban siege at Kabul hotel

    Afghan forces end deadly Taliban siege at Kabul hotel

    Saturday, January 20 2018 11:46 PM EST2018-01-21 04:46:45 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 5:18 PM EST2018-01-21 22:18:10 GMT

    An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

    An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

    •   
Powered by Frankly