Texoma kids learn about firearms

Kids who were a part of 4-H programs in Texoma were able to learn about firearms today thanks to volunteers from Northwest Field and Stream.

The organization held a rifle and pistol class for the students Sunday at their range just outside of Wichita Falls.

Before being able to shoot, the students were briefed on safety and were given a demonstration with a high-powered rifle.

Harper Wood, a member of 4-H for four years, talked about the most important lesson she has learned since she first started shooting.

“Safety, safety, safety,” Wood said. “Safety first, safety second, safety last and always.”

Today the kids got the chance to shoot 22-caliber pistols and rifles at different targets. They also learned how to shoot from different positions and also different techniques to improve their shooting skills.

