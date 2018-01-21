2-year-old abducted from San Antonio was found unharmed, suspect in grave condition

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are waiting for each other to blink over the government shutdown.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
Visiting the Statue of Liberty deemed a non-essential service during government shutdown that splits the must-have and the can-waits.
An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
An Afghan official says that at least five civilians have been killed after gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.