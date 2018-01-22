WFFD investigates East Scott apartment fire

WFFD on the scene at La Posada apartment fire (Source:RNN)

An apartment fire on the city's southeast side is under investigation.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department say the fire began just after 2 a.m. Monday morning in the 900 block of East Scott Avenue at the La Posada apartments.

Authorities say one apartment was fully engulfed.

One person was transported to United Regional with minor injuries.

The fire is estimated to have caused at least $20,000 in damages.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved