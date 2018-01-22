Manhunt Monday

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...
Three members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics have resigned.
Netanyahu thanked Pence for President Donald Trump's "historic" recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and lauded the American-Israeli alliance, which he said has "never been stronger."
The White House comment line blames Democrats for the government shutdown and social media explodes.
