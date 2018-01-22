The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Angel Marie Gonzales is wanted for Violation of Probation - Theft over $20,000, Under $100,000.

The 43-year-old is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. If you know where she is, you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.