Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government. Democrats have yielded and ended their delaying tactics against a bill financing federal agencies through February 8.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in exchange, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to begin debating immigration by that date.

The Senate has started a vote to advance the bill reopening the government.

It is expected to pass easily, and House approval is expected later.

