Several agencies respond to large grass fire near Electra

Multiple agencies are responding to a large grass fire near Kamay. (Source: Judy Parks)

Wichita County Sheriff, David Duke said the blaze that sparked on Monday afternoon around 1:35 p.m. has burned around 500 acres at least.

Crews said the flames have crossed FM 367 W at Lazy J. Road and are approaching the Beaver Creek Lake area.

DPS officials said FM 367 at TX-25 is blocked off for a quarter of a mile.

Fire crews from Electra, Bowman, Kamay, Wichita West and Punkin Center are battling the blaze.

Crews said the high winds are not helping. Cattle are being evacuated. There are homes in the area. We are working to learn if any residents are being evacuated.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

