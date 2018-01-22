Seasonal Forecast - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Seasonal Forecast

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Winds will die off once this sun sets, leaving us with clear skies and cold temperatures. By morning, we'll be back in the 20s. Tuesday looks like a great day. Expect lots of sunshine with lighter winds and highs in the 50s. We'll see a warming trend with 60s by Wednesday and possibly 70 on Friday. The forecast mainly looks dry, although a small shower change might pop up Thursday. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

