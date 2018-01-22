Seasonal Forecast

Winds will die off once this sun sets, leaving us with clear skies and cold temperatures. By morning, we'll be back in the 20s. Tuesday looks like a great day. Expect lots of sunshine with lighter winds and highs in the 50s. We'll see a warming trend with 60s by Wednesday and possibly 70 on Friday. The forecast mainly looks dry, although a small shower change might pop up Thursday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist