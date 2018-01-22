Local business carefully watched Sunday's large grass fire

A wildfire that burned 150 acres Sunday continued to smolder Monday.

Workers continued to check hot spots Monday morning to make sure that the fire stayed contained.

Brush, a few telephone poles, and oil pump jacks were burnt in the fire, but no homes were damaged.

That didn't stop Country Blooms and Gifts owner, Lisa Burdick, from keeping her eyes on the fire about a mile away.

"I know we were concerned with it moving towards, closer, to our house, and the new business and our land," said Lisa Burdick.

Burdick and her husband are grateful for the fast work of the firefighters.

Dangerous fire weather continues this week, and burning isn't recommended.

You can also prevent fires by disposing of cigarettes properly, keeping trailer chains from dragging on the pavement, and reporting any downed power lines.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved