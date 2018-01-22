Deadline to apply for "Say What! Action Summit" is Wednesday

Deadline to sign up for "Say What! Action Summit" is Wednesday Source: KAUZ

Wednesday is the deadline to sign up to help put an end to a nationwide issue, and our youth are stepping up to stop it.

Amanda Kennedy is a Health Educator for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. She heads the "Say What Action Summit," a day devoted to stopping tobacco use.

"They (the youth) have to grow up and be around other teenagers that are using tobacco products," said Kennedy. "They are 16 and 17-year-olds and go to school with 18 and 19 years."

In 2017, more than a dozen youth organizations took part in the fight to end tobacco.

Two people taking part are Audra Kennedy and Alex Sanderson

"Tobacco really effects how your brain works, and it can get somebody in some low spots," said Kennedy.

"It allows everyone to see it really means something to this generation to get this stopped," said Sanderson.

The program is made possible with a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The goal in 2018 is to eliminate the use of tobacco products by 5%.

"They (the youth) are seeing these things that are happening to them personally," said Amanda Kennedy. "They want to do something about it. That is what this training is about."

"If we just try and inform our peers and everyone else about what is going on in our world," said Audra Kennedy.

Amanda Kennedy is proud of the teens stepping up to make a difference.

"Youth in our community really want to be involved," said Amanda Kennedy. "They want to know that their voice is heard, and they want to know that the things that they do matter."

If your club or organization wants to be apart of the summit, click here.

