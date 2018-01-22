Government shutdown affects local federal job

The government shutdown is over, but it has affected a handful of federal jobs in Wichita Falls starting with Sheppard Air Force Base.

For nearly three days the U.S. government was shut down, leaving many local federal employees wondering what would happen next.

"I think it's a shame that it has come to this," resident, Diann Scroggins said. "But I feel like the Democrats had to use what leverage they had because they don't have the numbers. The House and Senate are controlled by the Republicans."

Director of Public Affairs at SAFB George Woodward said around 900 civil workers were furloughed, leaving work at the 80th and 82nd flying training wing to be absorbed by additional military personnel, placing additional stress on an already stressed force.

"I hope that it has made a point," Scroggins said. "But I'm hopeful that all of the legislators will work together, along with the President, to do what's right for the people."

Scroggins said she's happy the shutdown is over but understands why it happened.

"The dreamers have been here most of their lives and they are Americans as far as I'm concerned," she said. "And let's face it, most of us are immigrants anyway."

The U.S. Federal Northern District Court was operating normally. But Clerk of Court Karen Mitchell said they would have only been able to operate until February 9th before possibly furloughing employees.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Michael Uriniak said they wouldn't have been affected no matter how long it went because their budget is set for the year.

Does Scroggins think there will be another government shutdown?

"I think it's a good possibility but I pray that it won't be necessary," Scroggins said.

The Social Security Administration Office in Wichita Falls never got back to Newschannel 6 about how they were affected, but they were open.



