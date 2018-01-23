Earthquake off the coast of Alaska

An earthquake with a preliminary rating of 7.9 on the Richter Scale occurred 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Alaska at 3:32 central time. Tsunami concerns stretched across the west coast from Alaska to Mexico.

Many residence in Kodiak woke up to the Tsunami sirens.

The watches and warnings have been canceled. An advisory is still in affect for portions of Alaska including Homer and Kodiak until further notice residence are encouraged to stay at higher ground. The highest water recorded was three feet higher than normal tide.

A Tsunami is a series of waves caused by a disturbance like an earthquake. According to NOAA earthquakes greater than 7 on the Richter Scale in the ocean can cause major Tsunami if the focus is less than 30 km in the earth and associated with the movement of the plates. Every earthquake is different and NOAA said this makes forecasting a Tsunami difficult.