TxDOT to host second public meeting for US 82 project tonight

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to host the public open house meetings on January 22 and 23 for the public to look at a proposed project for US 82. (Source: TxDOT.gov)

The second of two meeting about proposed improvements on US 82 from Henrietta to Nocona is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The project would include widening to four lanes to improve connectivity, decrease traffic congestion, and increase mobility between the towns of Henrietta and Nocona, including Ringgold.

TxDOT began planning for this project in late 2016. The first round of public meetings was held in 2017. The meeting will show the public the proposed route for a right of way acquisition between Henrietta and Nocona.

It will be a come-and-go meeting. Tuesday's meeting is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VFW Ballroom at 100 Baylor Street in Nocona.

For more information head to www.txdot.gov and search Henrietta to Nocona.

