Haskell Co. man arrested for alleged threats to WFPD officer, shelter employee

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Officials say five people are presumed dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma oil rig Monday, and that efforts are underway to recover their bodies at the site.
A Wichita Falls man, who was convicted of a felony in 2015, was arrested by the WFPD for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.
