Haskell Co. man arrested for alleged threats to WFPD officer, sh - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Haskell Co. man arrested for alleged threats to WFPD officer, shelter employee

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Kenneth Lee Banner is accused of threatening a Faith Mission employee and a WFPD officer. (Source: WCSO) Kenneth Lee Banner is accused of threatening a Faith Mission employee and a WFPD officer. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Haskell County man is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail accused of threatening to harm a Faith Mission employee and an officer's family. 

Late Monday morning, around 11:22 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Faith Mission on the 1300 block of Travis Street where an employee claimed they had been threatened by Kenneth Lee Banner. 

The employee told police during a conversation with Banner, the 50-year-old became confrontational and threatened to 'blow him away with a 12 gauge.'

As an officer was taking Banner to jail, it is alleged that Banner began threatening the family of the officer that included remarks of rape and murder.

Police said Banner also told the officer he was connected to the Hells Angels and would kill the officer's entire family.

Banner was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Obstruction or Retaliation and Terroristic Threat charges. As of Tuesday morning, a bond had not been set. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

