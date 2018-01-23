Haskell Co. man arrested for alleged threats to WFPD officer, shelter employee

A Haskell County man is behind bars in the Wichita County Jail accused of threatening to harm a Faith Mission employee and an officer's family.

Late Monday morning, around 11:22 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Faith Mission on the 1300 block of Travis Street where an employee claimed they had been threatened by Kenneth Lee Banner.

The employee told police during a conversation with Banner, the 50-year-old became confrontational and threatened to 'blow him away with a 12 gauge.'

As an officer was taking Banner to jail, it is alleged that Banner began threatening the family of the officer that included remarks of rape and murder.

Police said Banner also told the officer he was connected to the Hells Angels and would kill the officer's entire family.

Banner was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Obstruction or Retaliation and Terroristic Threat charges. As of Tuesday morning, a bond had not been set.

