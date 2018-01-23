Wichita Falls councilors consider several projects for bond - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls councilors consider several projects for bond

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Wichita Falls City Councilors will spend Tuesday and Wednesday going over possible projects for a potential future bond. (Source: KAUZ) Wichita Falls City Councilors will spend Tuesday and Wednesday going over possible projects for a potential future bond. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls City Councilors will spend Tuesday and Wednesday going over possible projects for a potential future bond.

The process started three months ago when city staff identified 59 projects for $271 million that were needed.

Council will consider all projects on Tuesday before looking at how much they are willing to spend on Wednesday.

Some of the projects include Lake Wichita shoreline improvements, MPEC and city hall improvements, circle trail and park improvements, as well as streets, infrastructure, and downtown improvements. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Unique style of yoga class available in Lawton

    Unique style of yoga class available in Lawton

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-22 02:38:11 GMT
    Aerial yoga class in Lawton. (Source KSWO)Aerial yoga class in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

    Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.

    Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.

  • Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

    Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

    Monday, January 22 2018 3:07 PM EST2018-01-22 20:07:45 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-01-23 19:43:59 GMT

    Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

    Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

  • Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation

    Sessions interviewed by Mueller team in Russia investigation

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-01-23 15:10:44 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:42 PM EST2018-01-23 19:42:12 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly