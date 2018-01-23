Wichita Falls councilors consider several projects for bond

Wichita Falls City Councilors will spend Tuesday and Wednesday going over possible projects for a potential future bond. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls City Councilors will spend Tuesday and Wednesday going over possible projects for a potential future bond.

The process started three months ago when city staff identified 59 projects for $271 million that were needed.

Council will consider all projects on Tuesday before looking at how much they are willing to spend on Wednesday.

Some of the projects include Lake Wichita shoreline improvements, MPEC and city hall improvements, circle trail and park improvements, as well as streets, infrastructure, and downtown improvements.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.