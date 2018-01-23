WFPD: Convicted felon arrested for sawed-off shotgun

Aaron Jennings, who was convicted of a felony in 2015, was arrested by the WFPD for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls man, who was convicted of a felony in 2015, was arrested by the WFPD for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

On Monday, an officer with the WFPD pulled over a vehicle in the area of Maurine Street and Harlan Avenue for a traffic violation around 8:08 p.m.

Police said the driver appeared to be nervous and a record checked showed he had a warrant. When the driver was asked to get out of the vehicle he gave officers consent to search it and said there was marijuana inside.

The passenger, Aaron Charles Jennings, was asked to exit the vehicle. During the stop, officers said he had one hand in his pocket and would not take it out after repeated requests.

Once outside of the vehicle, officers found a shotgun shell in the 29-year-old's pant pocket. While police searched the vehicle they found the marijuana and a backpack, that was sitting between Jennings' legs.

Inside the backpack, officers said a sawed-off shotgun was found inside along with more shells that matched the one Jennings had in his pocket.

Jennings was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and as of Tuesday afternoon, no bond had been set.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

