Texoma schools take part in "National School Choice Week"

It's "National School Choice Week" and several Texoma schools are taking part.

The week is designed to promote the school of choice in the United States.

One superintendent said it is important to have weeks like this to show parents their options when it comes to education for their child.

"Not every school situation fits every student," said Tom Snell, Superintendent at Wichita Christian School. "It is best for students to be in a circumstance and be in a school that is going to meet their need."

"When we were able to assess different education processes and programs, we were able to determine what fit them better in order to get them into a school that really met their needs," said Amanda Lightner, a parent.

"National School of Choice Week" happens every January.

