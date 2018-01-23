New software helps Texoma police department fight cybercrime

With the help of a new program, Olney Police Department has been able to solve more than 50 cybercrime cases, including some that involve cyberbullying. (Source: CBS)

The program is called "Oxygen Forensics" a new software they've been using for five months.

The program allows police officers to get information from electronic device's like iPhones and tablets, even if the information was once deleted.

