Another Beautiful January Afternoon

Another nice day today for January. This afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s. We're cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This is will be the last day in a while when winds will be light. Gusty south winds Thursday and Friday will help to drive temperatures to near 70 by Friday. The strong winds also elevate our wildfire danger.

A weak cold front will arrive early Saturday morning turning winds northerly. Still, highs will be near 60 Saturday which is above normal for this time of the year.

In fact, every high temperature in the7 day forecast is above normal. Parts of Texas and Oklahoma will see rain Saturday. Unfortunately all the good rain chances will be east and south of Texoma.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist