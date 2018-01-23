Warmer Winds Blowing In - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Warmer Winds Blowing In

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
South winds will increase in the coming days, leading to warmer weather. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday, with 60s and possibly up close to 70 for Thursday and Friday. A weak cool front may drop temperatures a little by Saturday, with more mild weather expected into next week. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

