Flu cases force closure of Vernon ISD

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
VERNON,TX(RNN Texoma) -

A Texoma school district is set to close Wednesday and Thursday due to high cases of the flu.

Vernon ISD officials said they are contracting with a company out of Lubbock to sanitize all of the facilities within the district. 

There have been a large number of faculty and students absences due to the illness. Officials hope to reopen its facilities on Friday. 

