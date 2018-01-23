Several projects being considered for possible bond in Wichita Falls

The Circle Trail connection is one of the projects being considered for a bond issue by city council. (Source: KAUZ)

City councilors are considering a project that would lead to major street repairs throughout the Wichita Falls. (Source: KAUZ)

Lake Wichita shoreline improvements is one of the projects being considered for a bond issue by city council. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)

Wichita Falls City Council and staff are discussing projects that could end up on a future bond.

"These are projects that we've taken from public input," Director of Transportation, John Burrus said. "From various commissions and committees. All these projects had been on our Capital Improvement list."

In February they held a strategic planning workshop.

"Part of the outcome of that process was a couple of goals related to providing for proper public infrastructure and potentially looking at a bond project," City Manager, Darron Leiker said.

That is exactly what they are doing now. They are looking at 24 possible projects that would cost a combined $165 million.

Some of them include improvements to the streets, a new city hall with a joint police and fire station, improvements to the streetscapes downtown, improvements to the circle trail and parks, improvements to the MPEC, and to the Lake Wichita shoreline.

"It is now up to the council to see what projects rise to the top," Burrus said. "What's important to them and their constituents, and what they want to see included in a bond package."

Department heads like John Burrus have worked over three months on their presentations to the council. Leiker said that's because there's only so many projects they can put on a bond.

"One of our main goals in the strategic planning workshop was to come up with an economic development strategy and figure out how to spur more economic development," Leiker said. "The last thing you want to do is raise your tax rate up so high that you're not competitive to attract and retain businesses."

"It is very exciting," Burrus said. "It's kind of like you won't know until May what you got for Christmas or what the taxpayers are going to approve."

"During the strategic planning workshop, we talked about the what," Leiker added. "And now we've moved to the how."

On Wednesday, city council will give feedback to the staff on whether they still want to issue a bond, what projects they want on that bond, and when they want to put it up for a vote.

