Day one of child sex abuse trial wraps up

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.. Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it really affected the elementary school students. He said around 50 to 60 students just at the elementary school were out sick. He said it could potentially be worse.
A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.. Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it really affected the elementary school students. He said around 50 to 60 students just at the elementary school were out sick. He said it could potentially be worse.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.