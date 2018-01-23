Day one of child sex abuse trial wraps up - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Day one of child sex abuse trial wraps up

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The trial for a Wichita Falls man facing anywhere from two years to life in prison began Tuesday morning. 

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 35, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child. 

Opening testimony began on Tuesday in the 89th District Court. Marty Cannedy, the defense lawyer for Rodriguez, told the jury evidence will show his client is guilty of just one county of sexual assault of a child but not the other two. 

District Attorney Maureen Shelton told the jury Rodriguez began abusing the victim when she was seven years old and it continued until he impregnated the victim when she was 15.

The victim gave birth to the child in 2009 and a paternity test proved Rodriguez was the father. 

WFPD Officer Betty Dean testified that in 2014 when the victim was 21-years-old, she came forward about the abuse and made a report. 

The victim also took the stand and recounted her experiences as a young girl when the alleged abuse began to take place. 

She said family members were aware of the abuse and paternity before she went to WFPD.

The court is set to resume on Thursday. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

