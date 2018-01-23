Flu absences increase at Holliday ISD - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Flu absences increase at Holliday ISD

© A flu outbreak is affecting Holliday ISD. © A flu outbreak is affecting Holliday ISD.
© 15-percent of students were out at Holliday ISD because of the flu. © 15-percent of students were out at Holliday ISD because of the flu.
© A flu outbreak affected students at Holliday ISD. © A flu outbreak affected students at Holliday ISD.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.

Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it affected elementary school students the most, around 50 to 60 students in elementary were out sick.

He said it could potentially be worse. For that reason, the school bought an electrostatic sprayer to kill germs in classrooms to try and prevent a flu outbreak and stop secondary illnesses like bronchitis from spreading.

Dyes said they bought it just before December and custodians have been spraying it as often as possible.

"I believe it's a negatively charged ion in terms of bleach product that adheres to surfaces, kills on contact and it dries and goes away very, very quickly," Dyes said.
 
The electrostatic cleaner paired with Clorox can cost more than $4,500. The school district has one of the machines.

Dyes advised students not to share food or drinks while at school and for parents to keep their children home if they have a fever.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Unique style of yoga class available in Lawton

    Unique style of yoga class available in Lawton

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-22 02:38:11 GMT
    Aerial yoga class in Lawton. (Source KSWO)Aerial yoga class in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

    Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.

    Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.

  • Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

    Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-01-23 15:10:44 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:31 PM EST2018-01-24 00:31:34 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

  • Ursula K. Le Guin, best-selling science fiction author, dies

    Ursula K. Le Guin, best-selling science fiction author, dies

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 6:20 PM EST2018-01-23 23:20:09 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:30 PM EST2018-01-24 00:30:20 GMT

    Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.

    Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning and best-selling science fiction writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, has died at 88.

    •   
Powered by Frankly