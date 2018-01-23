Flu absences increase at Holliday ISD

© 15-percent of students were out at Holliday ISD because of the flu.

A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.

Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it affected elementary school students the most, around 50 to 60 students in elementary were out sick.

He said it could potentially be worse. For that reason, the school bought an electrostatic sprayer to kill germs in classrooms to try and prevent a flu outbreak and stop secondary illnesses like bronchitis from spreading.

Dyes said they bought it just before December and custodians have been spraying it as often as possible.

"I believe it's a negatively charged ion in terms of bleach product that adheres to surfaces, kills on contact and it dries and goes away very, very quickly," Dyes said.



The electrostatic cleaner paired with Clorox can cost more than $4,500. The school district has one of the machines.

Dyes advised students not to share food or drinks while at school and for parents to keep their children home if they have a fever.

