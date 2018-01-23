Construction underway in YMCA expansion

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Construction is coming along on the expansion of the YMCA Bill Bartley Branch off Southwest Parkway.
It is "National School of Choice" week and several Texoma schools are taking part.
A Wichita Falls man is in an Oklahoma jail for the shooting death of a man in Altus on Tuesday.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
