Construction underway in YMCA expansion

Construction is coming along on the expansion of the YMCA Bill Bartley Branch off Southwest Parkway.

Phase one of a two-part phase includes a new gymnastics center, an indoor soccer facility, double gymnasium, and an early childhood center.

There is also a new parking lot to accommodate the space.

The expansion will be 80,000 square feet, and the new gymnastics center will be 12,000 square feet, triple the size of their current one.

"It is incredible to see construction underway to see this really happening," said Noel Filer, Mission Advancement Director for the Wichita Falls YMCA. "These families are going to be able to use this facility for generations. This is going to be the best center between Dallas and Oklahoma City, and our staff absolutely can't wait. They are chomping at the bits. We have great plans for the summer in this very building that we're in right now."

Once this building is complete, the construction will move on to those other projects in phase one.

After everything is finished, Filer said phase two will start and focus on their current building.

Parts of that phase will include renovating the exercise rooms and a remodel of the entrance.

The YMCA is a little more than $130,000 away from their goal to complete the project.

If you want to be apart of the YMCA expansion, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved