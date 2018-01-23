11 Texoma Counties under burn bans, why not Wichita?

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
As of Tuesday, 11 Texoma counties are under a burn ban, but Wichita County is not included in that number.
As of Tuesday, 11 Texoma counties are under a burn ban, but Wichita County is not included in that number.
A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.. Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it really affected the elementary school students. He said around 50 to 60 students just at the elementary school were out sick. He said it could potentially be worse.
A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.. Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it really affected the elementary school students. He said around 50 to 60 students just at the elementary school were out sick. He said it could potentially be worse.