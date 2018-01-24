Tuesday hoops highlights and scores: Jan 23 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Tuesday hoops highlights and scores: Jan 23

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Archer City's Sierra Mooney lines up a 3-point shot in the #13 Lady Cats' 50-40 win over #17 Seymour / Source: KAUZ Archer City's Sierra Mooney lines up a 3-point shot in the #13 Lady Cats' 50-40 win over #17 Seymour / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Denton  61 (5-2)
WFHS   60 (0-7)

Rider     105 (6-1)
Denison  90 (2-5)

District 6-4A

Iowa Park  19 (0-3)
#7 Hirschi  69 (3-0)

Vernon    53 (1-2)
Graham  81 (2-2)

District 8-3A

#12 Nocona  46 (6-2)
#11 Bowie     56 (7-1)

#20 Holliday  59 (7-1)
Jacksboro     32 (2-6)
HOL: Noah Parker 27 pts

Henrietta  62 (3-5)
City View  54 (3-5)

District 9-2A

Seymour     45 (7-1)
Archer City  43 (6-2)

Petrolia  27 (1-7)
Electra   65 (6-1)
ELE: Jonathan Barrera 23 pts

Windthorst  40 (3-4)
Quanah      42 (4-4)

District 8-1A

Harrold     58 (2-4)
Benjamin  95 (5-1)

Crowell       47 (2-4)
Chillicothe  39 (1-5)

Knox City  47 (6-0)
Northside  32 (2-4)

District 21-1A

Saint Jo     41 (4-4)
Gold-Burg  32 (1-7)
SJ: Preston Lyons 28 pts

Forestburg      47 (5-4)
Prairie Valley  44 (3-5)

#6 Slidell  65 (7-0)
Midway    19 (3-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

Notre Dame    39 (2-4)
Lubbock KPA  63 (3-2)
ND: Jaycob Ysasaga/Andrew Koch 13 pts each

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider              43 (2-7)
#10 Denison  77 (8-0)

Denton           41 (8-1)
Wichita Falls  27 (2-7)

District 6-4A

Iowa Park  46 (2-3)
Hirschi       47 (3-2)

Vernon   33 (0-5)
Graham  65 (4-1)
GRA: Alli Lee 16 pts

District 8-3A

Nocona  43 (6-4)
Bowie    54 (10-0)

Henrietta   47 (2-8)
City View  40 (0-10)

Holliday      20 (5-5)
Jacksboro  74 (9-1)
JAC: Trinity Tisdale 19 pts, 13 ast, 12 stl

District 9-2A

#17 Seymour     40 (7-3)
#13 Archer City  50 (9-1)
SEY: Triana McGee 10 pts
AC: Kacey Hasley 20 pts

#4 Windthorst  72 (9-0)
Quanah            23 (4-6)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 20 pts, Claire Hemmi 15

Petrolia  52 (4-6)
Electra   50 (3-6)

Munday  43 (3-7)
Olney     41 (0-10)

District 8-1A

Harrold     32 (0-6)
Benjamin  88 (6-0)
BEN: Myca Flowers 28 pts

Crowell       58 (5-1)
Chillicothe  35 (3-3)

District 17-1A

Newcastle        54 (5-1)
Throckmorton  22 (2-4)
NEW: Hannah Manos 13 pts, Kelsey Shields 10

District 21-1A

Saint Jo     43 (4-4)
Gold-Burg  18 (1-7)
SJ: Emily Haney 20 pts

Midway  14 (0-8)
Slidell     50 (9-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame
Lubbock KPA
PPD (illness)

