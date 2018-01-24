Tuesday hoops highlights and scores: Jan 23

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Denton 61 (5-2)
WFHS 60 (0-7)
Rider 105 (6-1)
Denison 90 (2-5)
District 6-4A
Iowa Park 19 (0-3)
#7 Hirschi 69 (3-0)
Vernon 53 (1-2)
Graham 81 (2-2)
District 8-3A
#12 Nocona 46 (6-2)
#11 Bowie 56 (7-1)
#20 Holliday 59 (7-1)
Jacksboro 32 (2-6)
HOL: Noah Parker 27 pts
Henrietta 62 (3-5)
City View 54 (3-5)
District 9-2A
Seymour 45 (7-1)
Archer City 43 (6-2)
Petrolia 27 (1-7)
Electra 65 (6-1)
ELE: Jonathan Barrera 23 pts
Windthorst 40 (3-4)
Quanah 42 (4-4)
District 8-1A
Harrold 58 (2-4)
Benjamin 95 (5-1)
Crowell 47 (2-4)
Chillicothe 39 (1-5)
Knox City 47 (6-0)
Northside 32 (2-4)
District 21-1A
Saint Jo 41 (4-4)
Gold-Burg 32 (1-7)
SJ: Preston Lyons 28 pts
Forestburg 47 (5-4)
Prairie Valley 44 (3-5)
#6 Slidell 65 (7-0)
Midway 19 (3-4)
TAPPS 1-1A
Notre Dame 39 (2-4)
Lubbock KPA 63 (3-2)
ND: Jaycob Ysasaga/Andrew Koch 13 pts each
Girls
District 5-5A
Rider 43 (2-7)
#10 Denison 77 (8-0)
Denton 41 (8-1)
Wichita Falls 27 (2-7)
District 6-4A
Iowa Park 46 (2-3)
Hirschi 47 (3-2)
Vernon 33 (0-5)
Graham 65 (4-1)
GRA: Alli Lee 16 pts
District 8-3A
Nocona 43 (6-4)
Bowie 54 (10-0)
Henrietta 47 (2-8)
City View 40 (0-10)
Holliday 20 (5-5)
Jacksboro 74 (9-1)
JAC: Trinity Tisdale 19 pts, 13 ast, 12 stl
District 9-2A
#17 Seymour 40 (7-3)
#13 Archer City 50 (9-1)
SEY: Triana McGee 10 pts
AC: Kacey Hasley 20 pts
#4 Windthorst 72 (9-0)
Quanah 23 (4-6)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 20 pts, Claire Hemmi 15
Petrolia 52 (4-6)
Electra 50 (3-6)
Munday 43 (3-7)
Olney 41 (0-10)
District 8-1A
Harrold 32 (0-6)
Benjamin 88 (6-0)
BEN: Myca Flowers 28 pts
Crowell 58 (5-1)
Chillicothe 35 (3-3)
District 17-1A
Newcastle 54 (5-1)
Throckmorton 22 (2-4)
NEW: Hannah Manos 13 pts, Kelsey Shields 10
District 21-1A
Saint Jo 43 (4-4)
Gold-Burg 18 (1-7)
SJ: Emily Haney 20 pts
Midway 14 (0-8)
Slidell 50 (9-0)
TAPPS 1-1A
#3 Notre Dame
Lubbock KPA
PPD (illness)
