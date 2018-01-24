Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 23 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 23

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Blake Beasley takes a corner kick in the Raiders' scoreless draw with Sherman on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ Rider's Blake Beasley takes a corner kick in the Raiders' scoreless draw with Sherman on Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Denison    1 (0-1-0)
#4 WFHS  4 (1-0-0)
WF: Alex Ramirez 3 G, Alfredo Pacheco G

Sherman  0 (0-0-1)
Rider        0 (0-0-1)

Non-District

Mineral Wells  1
Hirschi             2
HIR: Jose Chavarria, Mikkel Soelmark G each

Girls

District 5-5A

WFHS     8 (1-0-0)
Denison  0 (0-1-0)
WF: Alyssa Salinas 2 G, 2 A, Alyssa Hollis 2 G, A, Tagan Hansen 2 G

Rider        3 (1-0-0)
Sherman  0 (0-1-0)
RID: Ashlyn Heger, Mindy Shoffit, Emily Jackson G each

Non-District

Lake Worth  1
Graham       1
GRA: Perla Martinez G, Alyssa Hutchenson 8 saves

Mineral Wells  3
Hirschi             2

Diamond-Hill Jarvis  8
Burkburnett              0

    WFISD soccer teams went 3-0-1 in their District 5-5A openers Tuesday, while Hirschi split a double-header with Mineral Wells

    WFISD soccer teams went 3-0-1 in their District 5-5A openers Tuesday, while Hirschi split a double-header with Mineral Wells

    Scores and highlights from a packed Tuesday of high school hoops around Texoma!

    Scores and highlights from a packed Tuesday of high school hoops around Texoma!

