Man arrested for Altus shooting death

A Wichita Falls man is in an Oklahoma jail for the shooting death of a man in Altus on Tuesday.

Authorities in Altus say Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department and the Washita County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a car chase and brief manhunt that ended when they took Gaylon Dorsey, 35, into custody.

Officials say Dorsey was found not far from an abandoned and burned 2006 white Chevy Cobalt that was owned by the victim.

Authorities say Dorsey was uncooperative and was taken to the Jackson County jail on several felony charges, including Suspicion of First Degree Murder.

