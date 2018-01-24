Local women's business council hosts event for First Step

The TWBC is a newly formed women's organization focused on enhancing, encouraging, and supporting women entrepreneurs in the community. (Source: KAUZ)

The Texoma Women's Business Council hosted an event on Tuesday for First Step.

The non-profit based in Wichita falls provides service to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The TWBC is a newly formed women's organization focused on enhancing, encouraging, and supporting women entrepreneurs in the community by offering professional guidance, resources, and knowledge through networking and community involvement.

"We've all been there. We've all gone through the steps. It's just a lot easier to come to a group were you (get) all those other women for support than to have to try and go through the town to all those different places," Jennifer Blackwell, President-Elect said.

The TWBC is inviting friends and colleague to network with the organization. Officials plan on getting together at Ancient Ovens in Nocona in March.

