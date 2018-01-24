Bank Robbery Update

Wichita Falls police are releasing more information related to the bank robbery at Legend Bank.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17th, police say an unidentified white male entered the bank in the 2600 block of Kemp Blvd.

Witnesses say the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, demanded money from the teller, and then fled the building in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as an older white male with gray hair and beard, between 5’10” to 6’ tall, heavy set. During the robbery he was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and a black beanie. He was also reportedly driving a 2015 or 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta.

Police say this man is also a suspect in several bank robberies that have occurred in the North Texas and southern Oklahoma area.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any more information regarding this crime, you can contact Det. Laughlin at (940) 761-7792.

To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or 1-800-322-9888.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved