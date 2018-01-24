Day 2: Wichita Falls councilors consider several projects for bond

Wednesday morning Councilors brought their scores back for each project and discussed why they voted the way they did. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls city councilors are considering 24 different projects for a possible bond.

On Tuesday city staff presented all the projects to Councilors. Wednesday morning Councilors brought their scores back for each project and discussed why they voted the way they did.

The projects are broken down into six propositions: MPEC improvements, Downtown Streetscape & Misc., Streets, Municipal Complex, Parks Projects, and Lake Wichita improvements.

Councilors are expected to discuss what their threshold is and when they would want to hold a bond election.

