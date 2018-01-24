Wichita County Precinct 4 auction this Saturday

The Wichita County Precinct 4 Auction will be held Saturday, January 27. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Wichita County Precinct 4 Auction will be held Saturday, January 27.

The auction will feature a wide variety of items including vehicles, tools, and many other objects.

It will be held at the Precinct 4 barn located in Electra at 2023 Highway 25 North.

Presale viewing will begin at 8 a.m. or earlier with an appointment. The auction itself will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be concessions and snacks available for purchase.

