K Bond Jewelers moving to new location

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

K Bond Jewelers has revealed that they are moving to a new location, according to a post from their Facebook page.
 

The jeweler is currently located inside of Sikes Senter Mall.

On their Facebook post, the store announced that it will be moving to a location at 3910 Wayne Avenue across Midwestern Parkway from the mall and next to Chipotle.

They say that the last day of business inside the mall will be Saturday, January 27. They will then open in the new location on February 5.  

