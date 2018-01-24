Iowa Park man arrested for sex crimes against child

An investigation began on December 9, 2017, when the mother of the 5-year-old victim told police her child had been sexually assaulted at a home in Wichita Falls. (Source: WCSO)

An Iowa Park man is behind bars accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

The mother said her child told her she 'had a nasty secret' and described being inappropriately touched and assaulted by Justin Charles Fugett, 28.

The victim was interviewed at Patsy's House about the alleged abuse. Her statements to the interviewer and statement her mother gave to police about the incidents were consistent.

Fugett was contacted by the WFPD and denied the allegations and agreed to take a polygraph test. However, the arrest affidavit states Fugett did not show up.

When contacted about rescheduling police said Fugett told them he was too busy. An arrest warrant for Fugett was issued on January 18. He was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday.

His bond is set at $75,000.

