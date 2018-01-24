Vernon ISD officials address flu problem

A cleaning company out of Lubbock is sanitizing Vernon ISD schools after a flu outbreak. (Source: KAUZ)

Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said around 18-percent of students called out sick on Tuesday but several members of the faculty called out sick as well.

The schools will remain closed until Thursday and reopen on Friday if all the bacteria is killed.

Byrd said he will begin to research new equipment for the school to buy or subcontracting cleaning companies to prevent this from happening again.

He said he will bring the research to discuss it at a school board meeting.

