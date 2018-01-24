Mild and breezy weather return to the area starting Thursday. This type of weather will result in high fire danger both Thursday and Friday. Highs both days will be in the 60s and 70s. A cool front arrives Friday night into Saturday, bringing with it some slightly cooler weather for the weekend, but overall, it's a pretty nice looking forecast. Unfortunately, I do not have good news when it comes to rain chances with little to none of that in my forecast. Dry weather is going to last into early next month.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist