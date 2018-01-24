Strong Winds Bring Wildfire Danger

Gusty winds return today and therefore high wildfire danger. Today will be sunny and just as warm as yesterday highs will be in the mid and upper 60s. There is a fairly stout disturbance sweeping across Texas today, but since there's no moisture to give us a chance of rain. Winds will be stronger yet Friday, helping to drive temperatures to near 70. A weak cold front will come through early Saturday morning turning our winds northerly. Some towns east of Wichita Falls could see a brief shower, but rain chances aren't good. Temperatures will remain mild through mid week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
