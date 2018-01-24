First UMC to host "Souper" Bowl Sunday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

First UMC to host "Souper" Bowl Sunday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls and the food bank are partnering up to help feed people in need.  (Source: RNN Texoma) The First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls and the food bank are partnering up to help feed people in need.  (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls and the food bank are partnering up to help feed people in need.

During worship services on January 28 which start at 6:30 a.m., the church will be handing out paper bags that hold 4-6 soup cans a piece and asking members to fill them and return them on February 4. 

"I'm really happy about it," said Pastor Georgia Harrison. "Just because, I know that we have a lot of people in our community that are food insecure. So any opportunity to make a difference in that is huge to me."

Last year, the church donated over 1,300 cans to the area food bank.

First United Methodist Church is located 909 10th Street. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Unique style of yoga class available in Lawton

    Unique style of yoga class available in Lawton

    Sunday, January 21 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-22 02:38:11 GMT
    Aerial yoga class in Lawton. (Source KSWO)Aerial yoga class in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

    Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.

    Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.

  • Trump: Would 'love to' face Mueller questions _ under oath

    Trump: Would 'love to' face Mueller questions _ under oath

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-24 05:40:05 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-25 02:10:41 GMT

    The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. 

    The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. 

  • Mayors boycott Trump meeting after sanctuary cities threat

    Mayors boycott Trump meeting after sanctuary cities threat

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-24 17:09:50 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-01-25 01:44:53 GMT

    The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.

    The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.

    •   
Powered by Frankly