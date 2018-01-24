First UMC to host "Souper" Bowl Sunday

The First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls and the food bank are partnering up to help feed people in need. (Source: RNN Texoma)

During worship services on January 28 which start at 6:30 a.m., the church will be handing out paper bags that hold 4-6 soup cans a piece and asking members to fill them and return them on February 4.

"I'm really happy about it," said Pastor Georgia Harrison. "Just because, I know that we have a lot of people in our community that are food insecure. So any opportunity to make a difference in that is huge to me."

Last year, the church donated over 1,300 cans to the area food bank.

First United Methodist Church is located 909 10th Street.

