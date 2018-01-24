Donors needed to continue weekend meal program

Donors need so that meals on wheels can continue their weekend meal program. Source KAUZ

Every day, Deborah Reed gets a knock on her door from a familiar face.

"My favorite meal is the cornbread and vegetables," said Reed.

Reed is 1 of 850 people that get Meals on Wheels.

2 years ago, those running the program were worried that their clients were being left out on the weekends, so they put together a survey.

"We found out that 71% of our clients were actually going hungry or rationing their food so they wouldn't go hungry on the weekend," said Pam Hughes, Director of marketing and development for "The Kitchen."

"Sometimes this might be their only meal of the day," said Brandi Morrison, a volunteer. "I know that they are going to get one the next day, but I do worry about what they are going to do for the weekend."

Last year, Meals on Wheels started giving out extra meals on Friday to take care of those who need it.

"Everyday lunch is one of the most blessed things that could happen to me," said Reed.

Extra meals have brought a cost.

The program needs to raise $200,000 meet their goal.

Hughes is looking for 1,000 people to step up to help and become part of the lunch bunch society.

"We are asking for $5 a week," said Hughes. "It is a fast food meal a week. For me, I wouldn't even miss that and we're hoping that people want to support us in that way so that we can continue to have the weekend meal program."

Morrison hopes the goal can be met so that she can rest easy knowing her clients will not go hungry.

"I am glad that they get those," said Morrison. "It does not hinder me that I have to deliver another meal. I have to carry more meals I am appreciative that they do it and that I am able to get it to them."

If you want to help the kitchen reach their goal, click here.

