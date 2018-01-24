Child sex abuse trial ends with guilty verdict

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 35, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Day one of child sex abuse trial wraps up

A jury found Juan Antonio Rodriguez guilty on all three counts of sex crimes against a child.

The 35-year-old was found guilty on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

The aggravated counts are felonies. Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced Thursday morning in the 89th District Court.

He could face up to life in prison.

