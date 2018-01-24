Vernon schools wipe down the flu

Flying, floating and working up a sweat at Dragonfly Hot & Aerial Yoga Studio.
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.
The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.
A flu outbreak at Holliday Independent School District kept 15-percent of students out of the classrooms on Tuesday.. Holliday ISD Superintendent Kevin Dyes said it really affected the elementary school students. He said around 50 to 60 students just at the elementary school were out sick. He said it could potentially be worse.
Cleaning crews sanitized everything in the Vernon Independent School District after a flu outbreak closed the entire district down on Wednesday. Many parents took care of their children at home or at work like the school district's superintendent Jeff Byrd. "I'm a dad first and a superintendent second," Byrd said.
