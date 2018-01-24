Bowman VFD strengthen their skills

As the wildfire danger increases in Texoma firefighters are gearing up for more training.

The Bowman Volunteer Fire Department invited Newschannel 6 Wednesday evening to take part in their annual wildland fire refresher. A training, that allows firefighters to freshen up their skills.

Fire Chief, John Strenski, said wildfires can be deadly so it's very important for them to stay up to date with their training.

"It's a dangerous enemy for us," Strenski said. "It could go from a simple grass fire one minute to the next minute you got multiple structures involved."

Before firefighters could fight the flames, Newschannel six crew members got to start them up.

Baxter Dowling, a new firefighter, said this training allowed him to get some hands-on experience for the first time.

"I've been learning all the technical stuff," Dowling said. "I've been on the fire line and we've been digging a line. We're trying to get all the fuel away from the fire down to the mineral soil that way it doesn't have anywhere to spread to."

Their annual training will not only sharpen up their skills but could potentially save some lives.

"Some of us just want to help the community and when we can train like this that's the best thing to do," Richard Farmer, Bowman's EMS captain said.

Bowman's firefighters will continue training by taking part in the upcoming Red River Valley Wildfire Academy hosted by Wichita Falls and Burkburnett Fire Departments and the Texas A&M forest service

