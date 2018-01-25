Rangers Caravan to visit Wichita Falls Friday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rangers Caravan to visit Wichita Falls Friday

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan tour will visit Wichita Falls Friday, January 26 with autographs starting at noon.

In a change from previous years, it will be held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC, rather than Academy Sports.

Visiting Rangers will be first base coach Steve Buechele, who visited last year as the team's bench coach, Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Eric Nadel, who last visited Wichita Falls in 2013, and pitcher Matt Bush, who will be making his first trip to town.

Autographs will be free to the public and run until 1 p.m.

