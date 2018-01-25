Rollover accident of stolen vehicle injures 2 in the Falls

Crews on the scene of a rollover accident (Source: RNN)

Wichita Falls police recover a stolen vehicle from Burkburnett after a short car chase and rollover crash in the Falls.

Officers were on Lakeshore Drive just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning when they saw a silver SUV without its lights on.

Police followed the vehicle onto Barnett Road where it took off at high speed.

Officials say the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll

The driver and passenger were ejected from the SUV.

Both were transported to United Regional with unknown injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

